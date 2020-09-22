Lady ‘Cane wins 3rd straight American title

WILMINGTON — With three champions, the Wilmington High School girls tennis team won the SBAAC American Division Tennis Championship Tuesday on the WHS courts.
The championship was the third straight in SBAAC for the Lady Hurricane.
The tournament began at 9 a.m. and was not completed until 5 p.m., WHS coach Doug Cooper said.
“I’ve never seen a more competitive pair of doubles brackets as today,” he said. “It took us until 5 p.m. to determine the top four places at first doubles.”
Both Hurricane doubles teams finished third in their respective brackets.
“Both doubles teams competed in very close matches all day long,” said Cooper.
The first doubles pairing of Emma Lewis and Chandni Sharma played a trio of three-set matches, winning the consolation final match after losing the first set, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.
At second doubles, Gracie Conger and Ella Zeigler won their consolation final marathon, also after dropping the first set, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
The singles brackets were a different story for WHS. Claire Burns at first singles, Jenna Taylor at second singles and Emilee Pham at third singles won relatively easy — Burns 6-3, 6-0, Taylor 6-3, 6-0 and Pham 6-1, 6-3 in their title matches.
“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” said Cooper. “It was a total team effort.”
SUMMARY
Sept 22, 2020
SBAAC American Division
Tennis Championship
@Wilmington High School
Team Standings
Wilmington 39 Batavia 34 Western Brown 28 Goshen 27 New Richmond 25 Clinton-Massie 17
First Singles
First Round
Vanessa Asher (CM) was def by Blanca Palafox (Go) 6-0, 6-1; Elise Neal (Bat) def Madison Kirk (WB) 6-0, 6-1
Semifinal
Claire Burns (Wi) def Palafox (Go) 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Dragoo (NR) def Neal (Bat) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2
Fifth Place Final
Asher (CM) def Kirk (WB) 8-5
Consolation Final
Neal (Bat) def Palafox (Go) 8-1
Championship
Burns (Wi) def Dragoo (NR) 6-3, 6-0
Second Singles
First Round
Liz Young (WB) def Koryn Manning (NR) 6-3, 6-4; Holly Smith (Bat) def Sierra Reese (CM) 6-1, 6-0
Semifinal
Jenna Taylor (Wi) def Young (WB) 6-0, 6-1; Heidy Palafox (Go) def Smith (Bat) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4
Fifth Place Final
Manning (NR) def Reese (CM) 8-1
Consolation Final
Young (WB) def Smith (Bat) 7-6(5), 6-0
Championship
Taylor (Wi) def Palafox (Go) 6-3, 6-0
Third Singles
First Round
Faith Pitts (Go) def Emma Kussman (NR) 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(3); Sydney Jackson (WB) def Ella Dunham (CM) 7-5, 6-0
Semifinal
Emilee Pham (Wi) def Pitts (Go) 6-2, 6-0; Mikayla Rash (Bat) def Jackson (WB) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
Fifth Place Final
Dunham (CM) def Kussman (NR) 8-6
Consolation Final
Pitts (Go) def Jackson (WB) 7-5, 6-4
Championship
Pham (Wi) def Rash (Bat) 6-1, 6-3
First Doubles
First Round
Middick/Kollmorgen (Go) def Mefford/Wonderly (CM) 6-0, 6-3; Lewis/Sharma (Wi) def Farrell/Cornette (NR) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0
Semifinal
Berry/Williams (Bat) def Middick/Kollmorgan (Go) 6-3, 6-0; Miller/Kettler (WB) def Lewis/Sharma (Wi) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5
Fifth Place Final
Farrell/Cornette (NR) def Mefford/Wonderly (CM) 8-3
Consolation Final
Lewis/Sharma (Wi) def Middick/Kollmorgen (Go) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3
Championship
Miller/Kettler (WB) def Berry/Williams (Bat) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4
Second Doubles
First Round
Wells/Holbrook (NR) def Schurman/Everitt (CM) 6-2, 6-3; DeRose/Burnham (Bat) def Cooper/Hammond (Go) 6-1, 6-4
Semifinal
Wells/Holbrook (NR) def Luttrell/Steele (WB) 6-2, 6-3; DeRose/Burnham (Bat) def Conger/Zeigler (Wi) 6-4, 6-1
Fifth Place Final
Cooper/Hammond (Go) def Schurman/Everitt (CM) 8-2
Consolation Final
Conger/Zeigler (Wi) def Luttrell/Steele (WB) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Championship
DeRose/Burnham (Bat) def Wells/Holbrook (NR) 6-4, 6-2