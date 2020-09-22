Lady ‘Cane wins 3rd straight American title

WILMINGTON — With three champions, the Wilmington High School girls tennis team won the SBAAC American Division Tennis Championship Tuesday on the WHS courts.

The championship was the third straight in SBAAC for the Lady Hurricane.

The tournament began at 9 a.m. and was not completed until 5 p.m., WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

“I’ve never seen a more competitive pair of doubles brackets as today,” he said. “It took us until 5 p.m. to determine the top four places at first doubles.”

Both Hurricane doubles teams finished third in their respective brackets.

“Both doubles teams competed in very close matches all day long,” said Cooper.

The first doubles pairing of Emma Lewis and Chandni Sharma played a trio of three-set matches, winning the consolation final match after losing the first set, 1-6, 6-1, 6-3.

At second doubles, Gracie Conger and Ella Zeigler won their consolation final marathon, also after dropping the first set, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

The singles brackets were a different story for WHS. Claire Burns at first singles, Jenna Taylor at second singles and Emilee Pham at third singles won relatively easy — Burns 6-3, 6-0, Taylor 6-3, 6-0 and Pham 6-1, 6-3 in their title matches.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my team,” said Cooper. “It was a total team effort.”

SUMMARY

Sept 22, 2020

SBAAC American Division

Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

Team Standings

Wilmington 39 Batavia 34 Western Brown 28 Goshen 27 New Richmond 25 Clinton-Massie 17

First Singles

First Round

Vanessa Asher (CM) was def by Blanca Palafox (Go) 6-0, 6-1; Elise Neal (Bat) def Madison Kirk (WB) 6-0, 6-1

Semifinal

Claire Burns (Wi) def Palafox (Go) 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Dragoo (NR) def Neal (Bat) 6-1, 4-6, 6-2

Fifth Place Final

Asher (CM) def Kirk (WB) 8-5

Consolation Final

Neal (Bat) def Palafox (Go) 8-1

Championship

Burns (Wi) def Dragoo (NR) 6-3, 6-0

Second Singles

First Round

Liz Young (WB) def Koryn Manning (NR) 6-3, 6-4; Holly Smith (Bat) def Sierra Reese (CM) 6-1, 6-0

Semifinal

Jenna Taylor (Wi) def Young (WB) 6-0, 6-1; Heidy Palafox (Go) def Smith (Bat) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4

Fifth Place Final

Manning (NR) def Reese (CM) 8-1

Consolation Final

Young (WB) def Smith (Bat) 7-6(5), 6-0

Championship

Taylor (Wi) def Palafox (Go) 6-3, 6-0

Third Singles

First Round

Faith Pitts (Go) def Emma Kussman (NR) 6-4, 6-7(2), 7-6(3); Sydney Jackson (WB) def Ella Dunham (CM) 7-5, 6-0

Semifinal

Emilee Pham (Wi) def Pitts (Go) 6-2, 6-0; Mikayla Rash (Bat) def Jackson (WB) 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Fifth Place Final

Dunham (CM) def Kussman (NR) 8-6

Consolation Final

Pitts (Go) def Jackson (WB) 7-5, 6-4

Championship

Pham (Wi) def Rash (Bat) 6-1, 6-3

First Doubles

First Round

Middick/Kollmorgen (Go) def Mefford/Wonderly (CM) 6-0, 6-3; Lewis/Sharma (Wi) def Farrell/Cornette (NR) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

Semifinal

Berry/Williams (Bat) def Middick/Kollmorgan (Go) 6-3, 6-0; Miller/Kettler (WB) def Lewis/Sharma (Wi) 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

Fifth Place Final

Farrell/Cornette (NR) def Mefford/Wonderly (CM) 8-3

Consolation Final

Lewis/Sharma (Wi) def Middick/Kollmorgen (Go) 1-6, 6-1, 6-3

Championship

Miller/Kettler (WB) def Berry/Williams (Bat) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Second Doubles

First Round

Wells/Holbrook (NR) def Schurman/Everitt (CM) 6-2, 6-3; DeRose/Burnham (Bat) def Cooper/Hammond (Go) 6-1, 6-4

Semifinal

Wells/Holbrook (NR) def Luttrell/Steele (WB) 6-2, 6-3; DeRose/Burnham (Bat) def Conger/Zeigler (Wi) 6-4, 6-1

Fifth Place Final

Cooper/Hammond (Go) def Schurman/Everitt (CM) 8-2

Consolation Final

Conger/Zeigler (Wi) def Luttrell/Steele (WB) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4

Championship

DeRose/Burnham (Bat) def Wells/Holbrook (NR) 6-4, 6-2