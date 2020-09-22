Late first half goal lifts G-Men over ‘Cats

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester boys soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 5-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.

Gavin Colebank scored the BHS goal unassisted in the first half.

“Unfortunately we gave up a goal with 10 seconds to go before the break,” BHS coach Benny Spirk said. “Giving up a goal right before half is always tough to come back from and it definitely shifted the momentum of the game in favor of Georgetown.

“We as a team have to learn from our mistakes and look to bounce back Thursday for senior night.”

Blanchester is 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the National.

Georgetown is the runaway leader in the National at 8-2-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference.