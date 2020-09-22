Posted on by

Late first half goal lifts G-Men over ‘Cats


Photo by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


Photo by April Garrett


GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester boys soccer team was defeated by Georgetown 5-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action.

Gavin Colebank scored the BHS goal unassisted in the first half.

“Unfortunately we gave up a goal with 10 seconds to go before the break,” BHS coach Benny Spirk said. “Giving up a goal right before half is always tough to come back from and it definitely shifted the momentum of the game in favor of Georgetown.

“We as a team have to learn from our mistakes and look to bounce back Thursday for senior night.”

Blanchester is 2-7 overall, 1-5 in the National.

Georgetown is the runaway leader in the National at 8-2-1 overall and 6-0 in the conference.

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_Blan9_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_BlanGeo1_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_BlanHeader_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_CarterStevens_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_ColtonWilson_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_ColtonWilson2_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_GavinColebank_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_JakeFicke_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_ShaneAkers_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett

Photo by April Garrett
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_SOCb_TaylorCochran_0922ag.jpgPhoto by April Garrett