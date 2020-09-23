Ladycats volleyball gets SBAAC road win

GEORGETOWN — The Blanchester volleyball team picked up an SBAAC National Division road win Tuesday over Georgetown 25-21, 25-22, 20-25, 25-18.

The Ladycats are 3-6 overall and 3-3 in the division.

The G-Men fall to 1-8 on the year, 1-6 in league play.

“The girls are overcoming a lot of injuries but they aren’t giving up at all,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “They are working through it and pushing themselves to be better.”

Caili Baumann led Blanchester with 14 kills and six blocks at the net to go along with four digs and 11 points.

Emma Falgner had two points and two digs. Ainsley Whitaker totaled four points and three digs. Madison Creager finished with 22 points, three digs and three kills. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had a dig, a block and an assist.

Makayla Lanham had two points and a kill. Summer Schutte finished with 14 points, three digs, nine assists, two kills and two blocks. Hope Blankenbeckler had 15 points, three digs and two assists. Desiree Snader had nine points.