Massie JV gets big win over WB volleyball

MT. ORAB — The Clinton-Massie reserve volleyball team picked up a “huge win” over Western Brown Tuesday 19-25, 25-16, 25-22.

Coach Emilee Fisher said, “This was a huge win for our team. We hit a rough patch the past couple of matches, playing some great competition. So it was really nice to see them put everything together and play hard and compete for this win. Western Brown was a very good team that made us work hard for every point.”

Massie is 5-8 on the year.

Maddie Ward served nine straight to start the second set after Massie dropped the opener. Alaina Bayless, McKinley Hale and Anna Jones had timely kills at the net, Fisher said.

Lauren Humphries had a nice night in the back row, coming up with several key digs in each set, Fisher added.