Massie girls win SBAAC showdown 1-0

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — In a battle for the top spot in the SBAAC American Division standings, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Western Brown 1-0 Tuesday at Frank Irelan Field.

“We had great intensity, possessed the ball throughout the game and stuck to the game plan,” the CM coaches said.

Nora Voisey scored the game’s only goal.

Massie is 4-0-1 in the American while Western Brown goes to 4-1-1.

The Lady Falcons are 4-2-1 overall and WB is 10-1-1.