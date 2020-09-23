53 wins 2nd BVH Legacy Foundation golf outing

The team of Randall Davis, Brady Snyder, Gary Stover Jr. and Gary Stover III had a 53 and finished atop the field Saturday in the second annual Burton, Hale, Vogel Legacy Foundation golf outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

There were 25 teams competing in the event which raised $11,000 for local scholarship and philanthropy, according to a press release.

The top team donated their winnings back to the foundation.

The tournament field and finishes were:

53: Randall Davis, Brady Snyder, Gary Stover Jr., Gary Stover III

54: Kyle Rudduck, Lance Beus, Jake DeHart, Ryan Bowman

54: Ron Rudduck, Kyle McConnaughey, Chris Miller, Travis Miller

55: David Hertlein, Alec Elam, Carey Juillerat, Ryan Juillerat

55: Jordan Berlin, Dillon Day, Jake Vickers, Justin Evans

57: Tammy Mudd, Margie Eads, Chris Miller, Allison Sargent

57: Greg Vogel, Jeff Vogel, Dave Uzzle, Randy Howell

59: Curt Warner, Joe Dixon, John Schram, Kyle Clifton

59: Will Reynolds, Eric Penwell, Travis Menninger, Bob Lehman

60: Scott Wilson, Scott Zebick, Greg Stone, Jerry Heard

62: Chad Blust, Jonny 3-Putt, Adam Blust, Jim Blust

63: Keegan Rottgen, Chaise Spangler, Wes Sander, Josh Young

63: Dustin Horn, Tanner Schoellman, P. Schleicher, Vernon Wilson

63: Paul Klemetsen, Bruce Harvel, Jeff Wolf, Rick Casey

64: Rodney Carruthers, Don Hook, Chris Hull, Klay Maynard

65: Jim Burton, Don Clagett, Mark Baughman, John Burton

67: Brandon Sieman, Amy Sieman, Alex Nedved, Tyler Davis

68: James Burton, Nick Coltrane, Kevin Durrough, Jason Kraus

68: Scott Campbell, Jason Vaughan, Andrew Geyer, Jim

69: Kyle Robinson, Joey Bruening, Tracy Elam

69: Mike Cluxton, Chris Cluxton, Henry Bourne, Dave Babcock

70: Myron Hale, Jeff Burton, Cole Vogel, Ron Cravens

78: Ryan Cook, Richard Kim, Mike Moreland, Jared Kaiser

NA: Curtis Hoffman, Trent Jenkins, Dillon Clipp, Nate Holthaus (no score reported)

NA: Andy Bixby, Kent Simpson, Tony Cardinal, Zach Chowning (no score reported)

Other highlights of the day included the presentation of a check to Wilmington Chief of Police Ron Cravens for the cost of food for the new K9 unit.

Participants also took part in a silent auction and split the pot activities as well as prizes for the longest drive and longest putt.

The BHV Foundation said sponsors, supporters, volunteers, and the Elks 797 Golf Course all came together to make this event a huge success.

”Due to the ongoing pandemic, this is the only fundraiser (for BHV Legacy Foundation) that will be held in 2020,” the press release stated. “The BHV Legacy Foundation has awarded six scholarships since 2019 and the bulk of the funds raised will go toward awarding more scholarships to Clinton County graduates in 2021.”

For information, contact the foundation by phone at 513-725-5160, email at bhvlegacyfoundation@outlook.com or find them on Facebook.

Interested in giving? All tax-deductible donations can be made to the Clinton County Foundation, P.O. Box 831, Wilmington, 45177; memo line: BHV Foundation.

Sponsors for the tournament were Settlemyre Seed Company, Carrie Zeigler of State Farm Insurance, May Farms, Xanni Burton of Iron Gate Realty, Wilmington Savings Bank, Sabin Wholesale, At-Home, Bush Auto Place, Trusty Insurance, TinCap Cider, Ivory Chair, Dorning Supply Company, Advantage Pointe Coaching, Caribou Sanitation LLC, Bixby Remodeling, the Anderson Family, Kava Haus, the Davis Family, West End Auto, Hale Home Inspection LLC, the Rudduck Family, the Campbell Family, the Family of Brian Mudd, EVAD Tech, Midnight Auto, Curt Warner of Trusty Insurance, Clinton Becker the honest car guy, United Automotive Enhancements, Vital Fitness, Sewell Auto Express, Ohio Tent Rental.

Myron Hale (BHV Founding Member) and Chief Ron Cravens of the Wilmington Police Dept. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_GLF_bvhduo.jpg Myron Hale (BHV Founding Member) and Chief Ron Cravens of the Wilmington Police Dept. The golfers for the second annual BVH Legacy Foundation golf outing Sept. 19 at the Elks 797 Golf Course. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_GLF_bvhouting.jpg The golfers for the second annual BVH Legacy Foundation golf outing Sept. 19 at the Elks 797 Golf Course. BHV founding members Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_GLF_bvhtrio.jpg BHV founding members Jeff Burton, Myron Hale and Cole Vogel. The winning team of Gary Stover III, Gary Stover Jr., Randall Davis and Brady Snyder. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_GLF_bvhwinners.jpg The winning team of Gary Stover III, Gary Stover Jr., Randall Davis and Brady Snyder.