East Clinton steamrolls Georgetown in three

LEES CREEK — East Clinton overpowered Georgetown 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division volleyball action at the EC gym.

The Lady Astros are 9-2 overall and 6-1 in the division, one game back of leader Williamsburg.

Georgetown is 1-8 overall, 1-6 in the division.

“We are having fun and the girls are working hard,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “I have an awesome group of girls. Alexis Rolfe and McKenzie Pence had an awesome game tonight.”

Rolfe had seven aces and six digs. Pence finished with an ace, a dig and five kills.

Katrina Bowman had three aces, two kills, 11 assists and a dig. Gracie Evanshine had three kills, a block and six digs. Gracie Boggs had two aces, three kills, two assists and a block. Kami Whiteaker finished with a kill and three digs.

Jericka Boggs contributed four aces, a kill, five assists and a dig. Kelsi Lilly chipped in with four kills. Libby Evanshine had an ace, an assist, a dig, three blocks and eight kills. Lanie Clark had an ace and six digs. Lauren Hadley totaled an assist and a kill. Lydia Kessler had an ace.