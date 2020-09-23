Lebanon tops Massie girls at Harmon

LEBANON — The Clinton-Massie girls golf team completed its dual season with a 175 to 206 loss to Lebanon Wednesday at Harmon Golf Course.

“I thought we would play a little better than we did,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “We really struggled on and around the greens.”

Massie finished the year with a 7-2 record in dual matches. The team will play Monday at Hamilton Elks in the Division II District tournament.

Taylor Anderson led CM with a 49 on the par 36 layout.

Pearl Spurlock shot a 50 and Abby Schneider had a 53. Elle Paul carded a 54. Luci Payne (57) and Ella McCarren (65) also played for the Lady Falcons.