EC tennis picks up first win of season

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team won its first match of the season Wednesday night over Bethel-Tate 2-1 in SBAAC National Division play under the lights at ECHS, coach Doug Stehlin reported.

The two schools played a doubleheader with the Tigers winning the first match 2-1.

“I was real proud of the team, the way they finished the year,” EC coach Doug Stehlin said. “They have had a struggling year as four out of five players are first year players and just need more experience. As the season progressed, they continued to show improvement and it paid off (against Bethel-Tate) with everyone having success.”

In the 2-1 loss, Holly Bernard and Myah Anteck won their first match as a doubles pairing in three sets 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. Bernard and Anteck lost to the same Bethel-Tate duo in the league tournament on Monday.

After the lights were turned on at EC, the Lady Astros flourished in the spotlight. Anteck won the first match at second second singles then Emmy Chambliss and Katie Carey teamed for a 7-6 (8-6), 3-2 retired victory at first doubles.

SUMMARY

Sept 23, 2020

@East Clinton High School

Match 1: Bethel-Tate 2, East Clinton 1

Singles

1: Emmy Chambliss was def by Abby Bingamon 4-6, 0-6

2: Katie Carey was def by Amberlee Gladwell 1-6, 2-6

Doubles

1: Holly Bernard, Myah Anteck def Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

Match 2: East Clinton 2, Bethel-Tate 1

Singles

1: Holly Bernard was def by Abby Bingamon 3-6, 2-6

2: Myah Anteck def Maddie Cunningham 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Emmy Chambliss, Katie Carey def Emma Wetzel, Dylan Crabtree 7-6 (8-6), 3-2 retired.

