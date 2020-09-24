Blanchester MS football whips Williamsburg 44-16

The Blanchester Middle School football team defeated Williamsburg 44-16 Wednesday night.

Blanchester rushed for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns, coach Dan Peters said.

Chevy Daniels had a 45 yard scoring run on the first drive then Zach Musselman followed with a 55-yard touchdown jaunt. Daniels scored again in the first half, this time on a 65-yard run, then Michael Mulvihill added a 45-yard scoring run late in the game.

Payton Hopkins added a pair of two-point conversion runs.

Coach Peters said the offensive line of James Deemer, Tyler Miller, Jagger Huston, Isaiah Snader, Daniel Hinkle and Connor Begley paved the way for the backs’ success.

“Without them, the offense doesn’t work,” Peters said. “They don’t often get the glory. This is a solid group of young men that work well together.”

In the passing game, Mulvihill had 65 yards and a touchdown. Lyric Dunham was 2-for-2 passing for 13 yards. Dameon Williams caught two passes for 35 yards and Lucas Deemer had one catch for 10 yards. Musselman snagged the lone TD pass, a 30-yard score from Mulvihill.

On defense, Blan forced two turnovers – Mulvihill with an interception and Bryce Burress an interception.