LEES CREEK — East Clinton improved its hold on second place in the SBAAC National Division with a 25-15, 25-19, 25-18 win over Clermont Northeastern in volleyball action at the EC gym.

The Astros, 10-2 overall, are 7-1 in the division while the Rockets drop to 5-3. Both trail division unbeaten Williamsburg who is 7-0.

“This was a team effort,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “CNE has a great back row and they dug up a lot more of our hits than we’re used to. Gracie Evanshine stepped up in the third game and served us out of a deep hole to secure the win.”

Evanshine finished with six aces, five kills and nine digs.

McKenzie Pence had a kill, an assist, a block and a dig. Lydia Kessler finished with two digs. Both Alexis Rolfe and Lanie Clark had an ace and six digs in the match.

Libby Evanshine had three aces, 13 digs and 14 kills. Kelsi Lilly chipped in with a kill, a dig and an assist. Jericka Boggs had a dig while Gracie Boggs had a block and two digs. Kami Whiteaker had two aces, a kill, an assist, three blocks and two digs. Katrina Bowman had two aces, two kills, 15 assists and three digs.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_download.jpg