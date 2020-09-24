Week 5 Preview: Wilmington at Western Brown

After facing Luke Lytle and the vaunted New Richmond offense, the Wilmington High School football team will face Western Brown and the pass-happy Broncos this week.

Or are they … pass-happy, that is.

The Broncos had 54 points and 648 yards (504 passing) against Clinton-Massie in Week 3. The run-pass ratio of 35-51 was mostly due to 10 fourth quarter rushing plays, otherwise it was predominately a passing game.

But against Goshen last week, the Broncos ran 36 times and passed it only 25 times in a 29-15 win.

Either way, the Western Brown offense is a handful.

“They are two platoon and their offense is loaded with playmakers,” WHS head coach Scott Killen said. “The speed at which they snap the ball is crazy and something I haven’t seen since 2013 going up against Kenton. It’s going to be important this week that we practice at that pace and I have to make sure the kids have a very good grasp on the game plan.”

Drew Novak, the WB quarterback, is the straw that stirs the Broncos drink. He leads the SBAAC in passing (1,569 yards) while running back Cade Chisman is second in the league in rushing (506 yards). Logan Campbell (618 yards) and Dylan Novak (324 yards) are the leading receivers.

Killen said his Hurricane were simply not steady enough to push state-ranked New Richmond in last week’s 35-14 Lions win.

“We were too inconsistent to win that game,” he said. “We had too many breakdowns and that can’t happen against a good team like New Richmond.”

Or a team like Western Brown, even though the Broncos are just 2-2.

On the plus side, Wilmington had its chance against the Lions. “We had opportunities but didn’t cash in,” said Killen.

He said WHS needs to get better in the red zone on offense and better on third down on defense.

“Those two things killed us Friday night (against New Richmond),” said Killen.

Wilmington’s Darrick Perdue with a big hit on a New Richmond ball carrier last Friday. The hit forced a fumble which was returned for a touchdown by Josh Snell. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB4_DerrickPardue_0918gc-1.jpg Wilmington’s Darrick Perdue with a big hit on a New Richmond ball carrier last Friday. The hit forced a fumble which was returned for a touchdown by Josh Snell. Gordon Cordell | Shades of Excellence Photography

