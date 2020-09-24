A look at SBAAC football, last week, leaders and playoffs

Here is a look at SBAAC football.

LAST WEEK

NR 35 WHS 14: Luke Lytle was a one-man wrecking crew for the state-ranked Lions. He had 218 yards and 3 TDs passing and 137 yards and 2 TDs rushing. Jayden Tackett had 8 catches for 95 yards and a TD for the Hurricane. In this game, the teams combined for 7 turnovers and 20 penalties for 225 yards.

CM 70 BHS 14: Say this for the Bulldogs. They were aggressive. They tried 9 fourth down plays and made 5 of them, many in the first half. Still they were outmanned by the Falcons, who rushed for 536 yards and an average of 14.1 yards per carry. Carson Vanhoose and Carter Frank went for 294 yards, 5 TDs on 17 rushes. The Falcons defense had 9 sacks and were led by Trevor Nsheiwat who had 2.

WB 29 GO 14: The pass-happy Broncos were well-grounded in their win over the Warriors. Western Brown had 36 rushes for 146 yards, Cade Chisman leading the way with 24-107-1. Drew Novak passed just 25 times but was effectively efficient with 20 completions for 246 yards and 3 TDs. Logan Campbell was 6-102 but Gary Powell caught 2 TD passes. Powell also had an interception on defense.

FAY 29 CNE 21: In the battle of the SBAAC Rockets, Fayetteville outlasted Clermont Northeastern. Levi Wiederhold passed for 246 yards and 2 scores and rushed for 47 yards and 1 TD. Kris Jenkins of CNE had 2 interceptions. FHS trailed 21-13 at halftime.

EC 22 WBG 20: The Astros and Wildcats had a back and forth battle, each seeking their first win of the season. In the end, a defensive swarm led by Brody Fisher, Phillip Davis and Jeff Zimmerman tackled the WHS ball carrier in the end zone in the waning seconds for an EC victory. Branson Smith had two interceptions; Landon Runyon had a pick-six. Brandon Zimmerman had 1.5 sacks. ‘Burg had a trio of big plays for touchdowns – Jace Canter to Braden Kelley 54 yard pass, Jace Canter to Braden Kelley 62 yard pass, and Braden Kelley 75 yard kick return.

BT 29 BHS 16: In the first National Division Battle for First, the Tigers came out on top of the Wildcats. Neither offense was particularly effective, the ‘Cats netting just 136 yards and the Tigers 267. Mikey Molloy of BT ran for 119 yards and a TD. Gauge Dunn caught 10 passes for 133 yards and a TD. Brayden Sipple of BHS was 11-36 passing for 104 yards

LEADERS

Passing: Drew Novak, the sophomore from WB, is 112-163 passing for 1,569 yards and 15 TDs. Chris Long of BT is 69-129 passing for 876 yards and 9 TD. Landon Amann of CNE is 63-88 for 841 yards and 7 TD. Brayden Sipple of BHS is 69-138 for 824 and 10 TD with just 1 interception. Levi Wiederhold has passed for 805 yards and 12 TD

Rushing: Carson Vanhoose has 655 yards and 13 TDs on 48 rushes (13.6 average). Teammate Carter Frank has 488 yards and 12 TDs on 39 attempts (12.5 average). Cade Chisman of WB has 82-506 rushing for 10 TD. Lytle is fourth with 437 yards on the ground and 8 TD.

All-purpose: Luke Lytle of NR has been one of the best all-around players in the league. He is 54-87 passing for 781 yards and 8 touchdowns. In addition he has rushed 63 times for 437 yards and 8 scores.

Receiving: Logan Campbell of WB has 37 catches for 618 yards and 5 TDs. Dylan Novak has 26-324-3 and Gary Powell has 21-313-6. Kadin Pollard of NR has 18 catches for 336 yards and 4 scores. Gauge Dunn of BT is 27-431 receiving with 6 TD. Damion Kistler of CNE averages 20.7 yards per catch on 20 receptions.

Scoring: Luke Lytle of NR has 15 touchdowns and 18 extra points for 108 points. Carson Vanhoose of CM has 15 touchdowns for 90 points. Next Carter Frank of CM 78 points, Cade Chisman of WB 66 points.

Kickoff Returns: Bo Snider of NR averages 56.6 yards on 5 returns and has 3 touchdowns. Vanhoose of CM has returned 3 kicks for 166 yards and 2 TDs.

Interceptions: Jayden Bradshaw of FHS leads with 4. Bo Snider and Jack Moore, both of NR, along with Carter Frank of CM have 3 interceptions each.

Sacks: Logan Pottorf of CNE has 5.5 sacks while Phillip Davis of EC has 4.5.

Fumble Recoveries: Cayden Clutter of CM has 3 and Brandon Zimmerman of EC, Micah Baggs of FHS and Drew Hendrix of FHS have 2 each.

WHAT’S AHEAD

Playoffs will begin Oct. 9. With each team eligible to play in the post-season, coaches will vote on region seeding. The playoff computer ratings will not be used.

Teams that have a first-round playoff bye, can schedule a game or scrimmage that week, per OHSAA rules.

Once a team is eliminated from the post-season it may play an opponent in Weeks 8, 9 or 10 but not beyond.

Playing games after being eliminated from the post-season is not mandatory but is an option for teams to reach a possible 10-game schedule.

Luke Lytle (2) of New Richmond is one of the top all-around players in the SBAAC.

News Journal