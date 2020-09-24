Week 5 Preview: Clinton-Massie at New Richmond

Clinton-Massie has not lost an SBAAC game since Friday the 13th, Oct. 2017 to Goshen, 33-31.

This week’s game will be one of the biggest league games for the Falcons in recent memory.

Clinton-Massie, ranked No. 6 in the Div. IV Associated Press football poll, will make the long trek to New Richmond to face the No. 5 ranked Div. III team in Ohio. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Lions have the most balanced offense of any team in the league. New Richmond averages 189 yards on the ground per game and 195.3 yards in the air.

Luke Lytle has been deft at running the Lions offense, one McSurley compares in style alone to the offense Batavia runs.

Lytle, though, is bidding for the league’s offensive player of the year honors as he has 8 TDs passing and another 8 rushing. In addition, Lytle is 18 for 20 on extra points.

Massie has been susceptible to the pass this season, allowing 219 yards a game, but the Lions have been picked apart as well, surrendering 253 yards through the air.

On defense, New Richmond is led by Bo Snider (13 solos, 3 INTs), Seth Mattingly (10 solos in 3 games), Gabe Shepherd, Jack Moore (16 solos, 3 INTs) and Drew Royalty (5.5 tackles for loss)

Massie is coming off a 70-14 win over Batavia on Monday. New Richmond played this past Friday.

“New Richmond has had six days to heal and prepare to our three (days) presents a really big challenge,” CM coach Dan McSurley said.

McSurley said the big win over the Bulldogs allowed the Falcons to see a similar scheme to what they’ll see against New Richmond, albeit with better plays on Friday night.

“We liked putting up 56 points before half and getting our starters out early,” he said. “We wanted to throw the ball a few more times but it may have appeared to be unsportsmanlike so we only managed four opportunities.”

While the Lions on offense expect to gain yards and score points, the Falcons are averaging a mind-boggling 63.8 points per game. Massie’s offense is at 483 yards per game, 429 of which are on the ground.

“I think the biggest surprise is that we have five running backs all averaging over 10 yards a carry (another very close) and our quarterback is really close to that average as well,” McSurley said of Carson Vanhoose (13.6 average on 48 attempts), Carter Frank (12.5 on 39 attempts), Daelin Maple (10.3 on 13 attempts), Brody Clutter (12.8 on 4 attempts), Blake Ireland (18.0 on 2 attempts) and Kody Zantene, the QB (9.5 on 13 attempts). Colton Trampler averages 8.5 yards per carry on 15 rushes.

Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle defends against a pass during the game Monday against Batavia at Frank Irelan Field. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB4_ColtonDoyle_0921ec-1.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Colton Doyle defends against a pass during the game Monday against Batavia at Frank Irelan Field. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal

Falcons had 3 days to prepare for state-ranked Lions

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

