Week 5 Final: East Clinton 34, CNE 20

LEES CREEK — East Clinton freshman running back Glenn Peacock scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, enabling the Astros to claim their second victory of the season, 34-20, over Clermont Northeastern Friday night.

The Astros came up big on their go-ahead drive with less than six minutes to play when quarterback Jared Smith connected with Jaden Singleton on a crucial fourth down play keeping the drive alive.

After Peacock put the Astros in front, Branson Smith helped seal the victory when he intercepted Rockets’ quarterback Landon Amann on the ensuing series.

Peacock then slammed the door with a 27-yard run to paydirt at the 4:07 mark. Phillip Davis drilled the PAT through the uprights to nail down the victory.

East Clinton jumped out to a 13-0 lead, scoring on a 30-yard pass pass from Jared Smith to Branson Smith with 2:45 to go in the opening quarter.

A fake punt enabled the Astros to put their second touchdown on the board, as Branson Smith had his second touchdown reception of the night with 5:28 to play in the first half.

The Rockets battled back with a quick strike, as quarterback Amann hooked up with Damien Kistler on a 64-yard pass for a touchdown, but the PAT kick sailed wide right. Just before halftime, the Rockets were able to tie the score, as Amann hooked up with Logan Potorff from eight yards out, and kicker Jared Glancy hit the PAT to knot the score at 13-13.

Coming out of the locker room, East Clinton engineered an eight plus minute drive, of 12 plays for a go-ahead touchdown, as Smith connected with Isaiah Conger on a five-yard score at the 3:37 mark.

The Rockets responded with a big play of their own, when Kistler returned an Astro punt 67 yards for a touchdown, and Glancy booted the PAT, making it a 20-20 game after three quarters.

East Clinton then made the comeback complete with the pair of touchdown runs by Peacock mid-way through the final quarter of play.

SUMMARY

Sept 25, 2020

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 34, Clermont Northeastern 20

CNE^0^13^7^0^^20

EC^6^7^7^14^^34

First Quarter

ECHS-Branson Smith 30-yd. reception from Jared Smith. Davis PAT kick failed at 2:45.

Second Quarter

ECHS-B. Smith 31-yd. reception from J. Smith Davis PAT kick good at 5:38.

CNE—Kistler, 64-yard reception from Amann. Glancy PAT kick failed at 4:05.

CNE-Potorff, 8-yard reception from Amann. Glancy PAT kick good at 1:45.

Third Quarter

ECHS-Conger, five yd. reception from J. Smith. PAT kick good by Davis at 3:37.

CNE—Kistler, 67-yd. punt return. Glancy PAT kick good at 36.9

Fourth Quarter

ECHS-Peacock, 10-yard run. Davis PAT kick good at 4:43.

ECHS-Peacock, 27-yard run. Davis PAT kick good at 4:07.

Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_SmithBros_0925mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_JSmith_0925mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_JSMith2_0925mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_Kingery_0925mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_LandonRunyon_0925mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_Peacock_0925mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold Photo by Melony Arnold https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_PhillipDavis_0925mel.jpg Photo by Melony Arnold

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

