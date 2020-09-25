Week 5 Final: Clinton-Massie 49, New Richmond 41

NEW RICHMOND — Carson Vanhoose ran for six touchdowns to help Clinton-Massie win a battle of SBAAC American Division and state-ranked unbeatens, 49-41, at New Richmond High School Friday.

The game came on just three days rest after playing Massie played Batavia Monday.

“Real happy to come out with a win,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said. “They had a really good offense with a lot of seniors. We came off three days of preparation. We’re a really tired team. I think that affected us a little bit tonight on the defensive side of the ball.

“Coming off three days against an (hurry-up) offense like that, that’s a challenge for any team. We’re fortunate to come out with a win.”

The Falcons (5-0, 4-0), ranked sixth in this week’s Associated Press Ohio Division IV poll, scored on their first four first-half possessions and their first three second-half possessions.

Massie’s first three scores came thanks to key third-down conversions. The fourth came after a Massie interception on its 6. Vanhoose weaved through the Lions defense for the final 30 yards of the 94-yard drive.

CM sputtered on the last two drives of the first half, with an unsuccessful fake punt on 4th-and-1 from the its 30 and an interception in the end zone just before the end of the half.

The Lions (4-1, 2-1), ranked fifth in this week’s AP Ohio Division III poll, scored on its first and last drives of the first half and first two drives of the second half.

NR dodged a bullet on its first scoring drive of the game when a CM interception was negated because of a penalty.

The Lions’ second score of the game came three plays after CM’s fake punt attempt.

New Richmond’s second-half scoring spurt finally ended with a turnover on downs with 10 minutes left in the game.

Massie chewed half the remaining clock on a drive that ended with Vanhoose’s sixth TD of the night.

The Lions tacked on a pair of late TD passes from Luke Lytle to Kadin Pollard, the first of which Pollard tipped to himself and ran the remaining 20 yards and the second coming after a Falcon fumble.

Massie recovered New Richmond’s onside kick attempt and ran out the final 90 seconds.

VanHoose finished the evening with 29 carries for 266 yards.

SUMMARY

Sept 25, 2020

@New Richmond High School

No. 6 Clinton-Massie 49, No. 5 New Richmond 41

CM^14^14^14^7^^49

NR^7^6^14^14^^41

First Quarter

CM – Frank 9 run (McGuinness kick), 7:31.

NR – Tracy 5 run (Lytle kick), 5:02.

CM – VanHoose 1 run (McGuinness kick), 3:00.

Second Quarter

CM – VanHoose 4 run (McGuinness kick), 11:31.

CM – VanHoose 30 run (McGuinness kick), 7:37.

NR – Lytle 2 run (Kick failed), 2:05.

Third Quarter

NR – Tracy 27 run (Lytle kick), 9:38.

CM – VanHoose 32 run (McGuinness kick), 6:27.

NR – Tracy 10 run (Lytle kick), 3:35.

CM – VanHoose 1 run (McGuinness kick), :22.

Fourth Quarter

CM – VanHoose 4 run (McGuinness kick), 5:07.

NR – Pollard 54 pass from Lytle (Lytle kick), 3:27.

STATISTICS

Massie: Total yards (67 plays 599 yards) Rushing (63-550) Passing (3-4-1 for 49 yards) Penalty (7-70) Fumbles/Lost (1-1)

New Richmond: Total yards (54 plays 417 yards) Rushing (30-180) Passing 15-24-2 for 237 yards) Penalty (4-50) Fumbles/Lost 0-0

INDIVIDUALS

Rushing: CM-Vanhoose 29-266, Trampler 10-100, Maple 7-99, Frank 15-75, Zantene 1-10, Ireland 1-0; NR-Tracy 18-96, Lytle 12-84

Passing: CM-Zantene 3-4-1, 49; NR-Lytle 15-24-2, 237

Receiving: CM-Conley 1-35, Frank 1-17, Vanhoose 1-(-3); NR-Pollard 5-142, Suttle 2-33, Sininger 4-30, Bowman 2-17, Tracy 2-15

Defense: CM-Clutter 7 solo, 2 TFL, Zantene 6 solo, Ireland 3 solo, 1 INT, Frank 2 solo, Hale 2 solo, Euton 2 solo, Maple 2 solo, Trampler 1 solo, Baker 1 solo, Scalf 1 solo, Muterspaw 1 solo, Bell 1 solo; NR-Shepherd 7 solo, Moore 6 solo

Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_2leadVanhoose_0925ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_CarterFrank_0925ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_ColtonTrampler_0925ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_DaelinMaple_0925ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark Photo by Elizabeth Clark https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/09/web1_FB5_DawsonConley_0925ec.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark

Vanhoose scores 6 TDs as Massie outslugs Lions in battle of unbeatens

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.