The Clinton-Massie boys golf team defeated Legacy Christian 178 to 198 Thursday night at the WGC Golf Course in Xenia.

Peyton Burdette of Legacy Christian was the match medalist with a 42.

Dakota Gasaway and Ethan Johnson had 43s for the Falcons, who are 21-11 on the year.

Also, Cam Morgan shot a 45 and Michael Moritz finished with a 47. Clay Carroll had a 48 for Massie and Logan Miller carded a 52.