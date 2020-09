Taylor Noszka’s three-goal hat trick led the Wilmington High School girls soccer team to a 6-0 win Saturday over non-league foe Washington Senior.

Noszka had seven shots in the match and made good in three as the Lady Hurricane won their match of the season.

Sevannah Brooks had one save and Maddie Hisco had two as WHS recorded the shutout.

Izzy Coomer had a goal and assist for Wilmington while Olivia Hisco and Elise Snarr also scored. An assist was credited to Chloe Sutton.