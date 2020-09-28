Webber, ‘Cane clips Cavaliers 1-0

CHILLICOTHE — The Wilmington High School boys soccer team secured a big 1-0 road win Saturday at Chillicothe.

“Chillicothe is a very tough place to win,” WHS head coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “In fact, their coach told us they have only a couple of home games since we beat them there last in 2016.”

Wilmington is 9-1 on the year while the Cavaliers are now 7-4.

Collins Weber posted the shutout in goal for the Hurricane.

Matt Butcher, with an assist to Jacob Romer, scored the only WHS coach in the second half.

“All credit for the win goes to our defense and especially goalkeeper Collin Webber who had the best performance of his career,” El-Macharrafie said. “Collin had to stop several shots from point blank range and provided leadership for the team as well. Our defense rallied down the stretch to earn our ninth win of the season. It was good for us to play several tough non-conference games in the past 10 days as we prepare for round two of conference play starting Tuesday at Massie.”

