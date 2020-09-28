Massie girls advance to district 3rd time in 4 years

HAMILTON — The Clinton-Massie girls golf team qualified for the Division II Southwest District tournament Monday for the third time in the past four seasons.

Playing in the Division II Sectional at the Hamilton Elks Golf Course, the Lady Falcons were fourth overall with a 409 team total. Fenwick won the tournament with a 359. Summit Country Day and Wyoming also qualified for the districts.

“Another year at sectionals and another year of wind and some rain,” CM head coach Tim McGraw said. “We were one of the first tee times off, which I think benefited us as the teams we were chasing had to finish in the rain.”

Taylor Anderson led the Lady Falcons with a 93 (48-45) while Abby Schneider came in at 95 (47-48). The low individual in the tournament was Halley McNair of Fenwick who had an 87.

“We started slow and really kind of struggled to get going but played better the second nine,” McGraw said.

Pearl Spurlock had a 108, Luci Payne finished at 113 and Ell Paul had a 117.

“Abby, Taylor and Pearl all dropped at least 10 shots from last year’s round there,” said McGraw. “We finished and it was a waiting game and ended up finishing fourth by three shots.”

Cincinnati Country Day was fifth with 412.

“We missed a few short putts and I keep telling the girls that every shot matters and fortunately we were able to move on,” the CM coach said.

Clinton-Massie will play in the Div. II District tournament next week at Pipestone Golf Course in Miamisburg.