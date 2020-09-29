BHS golf season ends at Reid Park North sectional

SPRINGFIELD — By a narrow margin, the Blanchester High School boys golf season ended Monday in the Division II Southwest District sectional tournament at Reid Park Golf Club.

Brian Miller, the BHS senior, missed by two shots of advancing to the district tournament next week.

Miller had 41-48 for an 89. The final district qualifying score was 87.

“He easily could have shot 83,” BHS coach Aaron Lawson said. “His score doesn’t reflect how well he hit the ball today.”

Lawson said Miller had a couple of holes where he struggled around the green to finish.

Andrew Osborn, a sophomore, had a 108 (53-55) for the Wildcats while Bryce Bandow, a junior, had 123 (62-61).