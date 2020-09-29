WHS tennis goes to 9-7 with 5-0 win

WILMINGTON — In a makeup of a match previously rained out, the Wilmington High School tennis team defeated Little Miami 5-0 Tuesday on the WHS courts.

The non-league win puts the Lady Hurricane at 9-7 on the year.

Rory Housh and Chandni Sharma at second doubles played the match of the day, defeating Alicen Tmple and Sierra Bailey after losing the first set, 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.

SUMMARY

Sept. 29, 2020

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 5 Little Miami 0

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Sarah Kennedy 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor def Grace Dye 6-0, 7-5

3: Emilee Pham def Hannah Piatt 6-1, 6-0

Doubles

1: Emma Lewis, Gracie Conger def Grace Goddard, Emma Pinson 6-1, 6-0

2: Rory Housh, Chandni Sharma def Alicen Temple, Sierra Bailey 4-6, 6-3, 10-5