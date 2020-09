OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester girls soccer team lost to Clermont Northeastern 3-1 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division action at CNE.

Rylan Coyle scored the only goal of the game for Blanchester, with Jazz Miller getting credit for the assist.

Lacie Tedrick had 19 saves in goal for the Ladycats, who are now 1-8 on the year.

Blanchester is 0-7 in the National Division while Clermont Northeastern is 6-1-1 in the division.