CNE scores 3-0 win over BHS volleyball

OWENSVILLE — The Blanchester volleyball team was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 15-25, 17-25, 17-25 Tuesday in SBAAC National Division play at the CNE gym.

Blanchester is 2-8 overall, 2-4 in the division. The Lady Rockets are 11-6 overall and 6-3 in the National.

Desiree Snader had five points and two kills. Hope Blankenbeckler finished with a point, three digs and four assists. Taylynn Barr chipped in with a service point. Summer Schutte had eight points, two digs, eight assists and three kills. Caili Baumann totaled eight digs, seven kills, six points and six blocks.

Makayla Lanham had three points, eight digs and a kill. Brooklyn Bockstiegel had three points, an assist and a kill. Ainsley Whitaker recorded two points, three digs and a kill. Madison Creager had six points, a dig, a kill and a block. Emma Falgner had four points and four digs.