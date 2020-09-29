Ladycats complete domination of National Division

BETHEL — Making official what was all but inevitable, the Blanchester girls tennis team clinched the outright SBAAC National Division championship Tuesday with a 5-0 win over Bethel-Tate on the Clermont County courts.

The Ladycats go to 14-2 overall and 8-0 in the National Division. Bethel-Tate is 1-10-1 overall, 1-6-1 in the division.

“I think the two courts we lost in league play, second doubles against CNE during the regular season, is the fewest we’ve lost during a league title season,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “I think the people that tell my girls they only win because it’s so easy don’t see the work they put in. They don’t have to apologize to anyone for their success. I’m proud of how hard they work, and I’m excited to see how we finish the season as we start building to what should be a phenomenal 2021.”

SUMMARY

Sept. 29, 2020

@Bethel-Tate Middle School

Blanchester 5, Bethel-Tate 0

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle def. Abby Bingamon 6-0, 6-1

2: Grace Irwin def. Makayla Yarger 6-0, 6-2

3: Annie Trovillo def. Amberlee Gladwell 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller def. Dylan Crabtree, Emma Wetzel 6-1, 6-1

2: Abbey Irwin, Leah Boegeman won by forfeit