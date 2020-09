ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Led by Nora Voisey, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Wilmington 5-0 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division competition at Frank Irelan Field.

The Lady Falcons are 5-3-1 overall and 5-0-1 in the American. They are in first place in the division.

Wilmington is 1-10 overall, 0-6 in the division.

Voisey scored four goals while Kenzie Avery tallied one goal for Massie.