Ellis low for county, but EC, CM boys golf done

MIAMISBURG — The golf season for East Clinton and Clinton-Massie boys teams ended Wednesday in the Division II Sectional at Pipestone Golf Course.

The Falcons were 10th overall with a 407 while the Astros were 11th with a 425.

Nathan Ellis of EC posted the low score among county golfers with an 86. He finished 25th overall.

Freshman Davis Gochenouer of Archbishop Alter was the sectional medalist with a 72. In fact, Alter had four scores of 77 or lower. Alter had a 301 team total.

For the Falcons, Ethan Johnson had a 90 (46-44) while Dakota Gasaway shot a 95 (49-46). Michael Moritz had a 105 (57-48). Clay Carroll (60-57) and Cam Morgan (57-60) both had 117.

For East Clinton, in addition to Ellis, Quinten Tolle came in with 107 (54-53) and Cooper Rack carded a 110 (59-51). Also, Evan Stewart had a 122 (64-58) and Dakota Collom had 125 (64-61).

The final team score advancing to the district tournament was 331 by Badin.

