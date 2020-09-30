WHS volleyball posts 4th straight win

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School volleyball team defeated Blanchester 3-1 Wednesday night in non-leage action at Fred Summers Court.

The WHS seniors were honored prior to the match. The seniors are Emily Butcher, Emily Self, Chay Johnson, Harlie Bickett, Vanessa Addison and Maura Drake.

With the win, Wilmington goes to 7-9 on the year.

The Lady Hurricane has won three matches in a row and four of their last six.

Blanchester is now 2-9.