ADAMS TOWNSHIP — With Lacie Sandlin in goal for the shutout, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 1-0 Wednesday in non-league action at Frank Irelan Field.

Miranda Crawford scored the only goal of the game for CMHS.

The Lady Falcons are now 5-3-1 on the year. They are in first place in the SBAAC American Division.