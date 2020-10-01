Blanchester MS football blasts Bethel 46-0

The Blanchester Middle School football team defeated Bethel 46-0 Wednesday night.

Blanchester ran for nearly 300 yards and five touchdowns. Michael Mulvihill and Zach Musselman had 89 yards each with the bulk of Mulvihill’s coming on a 77-yard touchdown run on the second play from scrimmage. He added three two-point conversions. Mulvihill also passed for 79 yards and a touchdown. Musselman had two rushing touchdowns, one of 46 yards and another of 43 yards.

Caleb Sears had 67 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Dameon Williams had two rushes for 39 yards and a touchdown, as well as two catches for 79 yards and a score. He had a two-point conversion as well.

Lyric Dunham had two interceptions on defense for Blanchester, now 4-2 on the season.

“It was a game to remember for these kids,” coach Dan Peters said. “They work hard in practice. We had a game-plan and they executed perfectly. These young men have a unique bond. It really comes to light with the way they play on the field.”

Peters said Hunter Montgomery and Jagger Huston played well on the defensive line while Chevy Daniels and Williams were strong on the perimeter.