Alter hands Massie volleyball 3-0 defeat

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie volleyball team was defeated by Archbishop Alter 25-6, 25-18, 25-11 Wednesday in a non-league match.

The Lady Falcons are 6-10 on the year, while Alter improves to 9-6.

Kinsey Beam had three kills and four digs. Cailyn Crain had two kills, an ace and six digs. Courtney Fisher chipped in with two digs. Natalee Hillman totaled two kills, an assist and three digs.

Mackenzie Peters recorded two kills, a dig and a block. Cadin Reveal finished with 12 kills, nine digs and a block. Kennedy Thompson posted two kills and eight digs. Holly Young had an assist and 10 digs.