Loss snaps 8-game win streak for EC volleyball

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Goshen Wednesday night 25-9, 26-24 in the Volley for the Cure match at the EC gym.

East Clinton started slow and finished slow in the loss, coach Bob Malone said. The loss snaps an eight-game winning streak for East Clinton.

Lauren Stonewall had an ace and Megan Tong finished with an ace and two digs. Lauren Runyon had two aces and three kills. Savannah Tolle finished the match with three aces, two digs and two passes. Trinity Bain had a good serve, a dig and a two perfect passes.

Aubrie Simpson contributed a good serve, three digs and three perfect passes. Jozie Jones chipped in with a kill. Jordon Collom had a good serve, three assists, two digs and a perfect pass. Eryn Bowman had four good serves, a dig and a perfect pass.