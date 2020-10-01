CM 1, BHS 2 as playoff pairings released

Wilmington will kick off the 2020 high school football playoffs for Clinton County.

The Hurricane, the 16th seed in Division III Region 11, will host Marietta 7 p.m. Oct. 9 in opening round action.

Clinton-Massie, the No. 1 seed in Div. IV Region 16, and Blanchester, the No. 2 seed in Div. V Region 20, will have first-round byes in the playoffs.

East Clinton will play 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the first round at Madison-Plains High School. The Astros were the No. 18 seed while the Golden Eagles were No. 15.

Ticket information will be made available soon from the OHSAA.

In the second round, Clinton-Massie will host either Washington Senior or Thurgood Marshall 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Frank Irelan Field.

Blanchester will face the winner of the East Clinton game against Madison-Plains 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wilmington-Marietta winner gets Region 11 No. 1 seed Columbus St. Francis De Sales 7 p.m. Oct. 16 in Columbus.

