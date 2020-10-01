Hurricane corrals Mustangs in soccer test 2-1

LYNCHBURG — In a battle of one-loss teams, Wilmington edged Lynchburg-Clay 2-1 Thursday in a non-league match on the LCHS grass field.

“Lynchburg is always tough at home on their grass field and they have a strong team this year,” WHS coach Imad El-Macharrafie said. “We relied mostly on counterattacks and stingy defending.”

Wilmington is 11-1 on the year while Lynchburg goes to 8-2-1.

After a scoreless first half, Caleb Reed broke the ice with a goal, assisted by Brady Vilvens.

Vilvens then made it 2-0 with a goal off a penalty kick.

“Now that our non-conference schedule is behind us, it’s time to focus on these final four league games,” El-Macharrafie said. “Every game is important.”