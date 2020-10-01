East Clinton bests Blanchester on the BHS court

BLANCHESTER — With an altered lineup, the East Clinton volleyball team defeated Blanchester 25-19, 25-18, 25-14 in SBAAC National Division at the BHS gym.

The Lady Astros move to 12-2 overall and 8-1 in the National Division.

Blanchester drops to 2-10 overall, 2-5 in the division.

”Blanchester really played us a lot closer than last time,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “Their middle (Caili Baumann) had a great game. I changed the lineup a bit and they adjusted well. Lanie Clark and Kami Whiteaker served really well. Gracie Evanshine had a good game. Mckenzie Pence hit well.”

Pence had four kills and a dig. Clark had two aces and four digs. Whiteaker finished with an ace, a block and two digs. Gracie Evanshine had three aces, nine kills and seven digs.

Katrina Bowman had an ace, six kills and 17 assists. Gracie Boggs had two kills and a block while Jericka Boggs had a kills and seven. assists. Kelsi Lilly had four kills and a dig. Alexis Rolfe had five digs and Lydia Kessler had two digs. Libby Evanshine contributed six kills, three blocks and six digs.

For Blanchester, Baumann had seven points, 10 kills, six blocks and a dig.

”The girls never gave up and fought hard every point,” BHS head coach Jenna Weisflock said. “It’s easy to give up when you are in a hole and points are not falling your way. But the girls never did, they worked hard every point.”

Emma Falgner had a point and four digs. Ainsley Whitaker finished with nine points, a block and a dig. Madison Creager had nine points, three kills, a block and a dig. Brooklyn Bockstiegel chipped in with three points, three assists and a kill. Makayla Lanham had two points, two kills and two digs.

Summer Schutte had nine points, nine assists, two kills and two digs. Hope Blankenbeckler had three points, four assists and a dig. Desiree Snader recorded three points while Taylynn Barr had one good pass. Sarah Pell finished with two perfect passes in the match.