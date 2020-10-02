Week 6 Preview: Clinton-Massie hosts Wilmington

Playing its second game in five days, Clinton-Massie suffered a crushing blow when standout running back Carter Frank left last week’s win over New Richmond with a knee injury.

The result was a season-ending injury for Frank and a hole in the vaunted Massie offense.

“This may have been the best four back combination we’ve ever had,” Massie head coach Dan McSurley said.

Carson Vanhoose is still around and he’s rushed for nearly 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns. Plus there’s Colton Trampler, Daelin Maple and Kody Zantene all of whom average nearly 10 yards a rush.

But losing Frank and his 563 yards and 13 touchdowns is devasting.

“Having been forced to play two games in (five) days has taken its toll on our team,” McSurley said. “We are like a wounded animal having lost one of our best players for the remainder of the season.”

The Falcons will limp in to Friday’s home game with Wilmington. Kickoff at Frank Irelan Field is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton-Massie has dominated the re-boot of this series, winning the last six meetings. Since a pair of close games in 2016 (23-21) and 2015 (29-28), the Falcons have won by an average of 53-8.

Knowing Frank will be out for the playoffs as well, the game Friday will be a big test for Massie as it gets ready for the playoffs.

“We’ll regroup and move on making different personnel decisions that gives our team the best chance for success,” said McSurley. “I believe our offensive line has a lot to do with the rushing game. As long as we can stay healthy and continue improving we should become even more explosive.”

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

