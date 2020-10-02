Week 6 Preview: Wilmington at Clinton-Massie

As a former coach at Clinton-Massie, Scott Killen knows as much about the Falcons and their schemes as anyone.

Stopping that is another matter. Everybody knows Massie will run the ball yet nobody’s been able to stop them yet.

That’s how Killen and the Hurricane felt last week while rushing for more than 350 yards in a heartwrenching 40-34 loss to Western Brown.

“With the push they (the offensive line) was getting, we just kept at it,” said Killen.

Kendal France was a beast with the ball in his hands and Thad Stuckey and Thane McCoy were no slouches either.

“Coach (Jeremey) Andrews has done a great job with the offensive line and they are playing pretty well right now,” said Killen.

Wilmington will travel to Frank Irelan Field Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff in the pre-playoff finale. The Hurricane is 2-2 overall while Massie, ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Div. IV state poll.

“Everybody knows the scouting report on Clinton-Massie and Dan (McSurley, head coach) doesn’t try to disguise it,” said Killen. “They are going to run the football, pressure you on defense and attack you on special teams. We have to do a great job of playing assignment football on defense and take shots on offense.”

Carson Vanhoose is the top rusher in the SBAAC with nearly 1,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in five games. He had six last week in a 49-41 win over New Richmond. Wilmington lost to New Richmond 35-14.

Carter Frank, the second leading rusher for the Falcons, will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury, CM head coach Dan McSurley said.

In the loss last week to the Broncos, the Hurricane had opportunities but, for a myriad of reasons, failed to cash in during a high-scoring affair.

“We left a lot of plays on the field and our concentration throughout the week needs to be better,” Killen said. “We need to do a much better job in the third quarter and on third and fourth downs.”

The Hurricane has been outscored 41-0 in the third quarter this season in four games. In addition, Wilmington has managed just 17 points in the fourth quarter this year.

Clinton-Massie has dominated the re-boot of this series, winning the last six meetings. Since a pair of close games in 2016 (23-21) and 2015 (29-28), the Falcons have won by an average of 53-8.

Carter Huffman leads Wilmington with three interceptions on defense this season. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_FB4_CarterHuffman_0918gc.jpg Carter Huffman leads Wilmington with three interceptions on defense this season. Gordon Cordell | Shades of Excellence Photography

By Mark Huber

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

