Clinton-Massie closed out its unbeaten season with a 56-21 win over Wilmington Friday night at Frank Irelan Field. The Hurricane made a game of it, trailing just 28-21, before the Falcons scored the final 28 points of the game. Blanchester held off a pesky East Clinton effort for a 28-14 win in Lees Creek. In other games in the SBAAC, Goshen stunned New Richmond 24-6. Bethel-Tate won the outright National Division championship by easily defeating Fayetteville. Clermont Northeastern blanked Williamsburg 21-0. Western Brown was a 47-20 winner over Batavia. Each team in the SBAAC, except Williamsburg, will compete in the playoffs that are set to begin Friday night. In Clinton County, Clinton-Massie and Blanchester have first-round byes. Wilmington will host Marietta 7 p.m. Friday and East Clinton travels to Madison-Plains 7 p.m. Saturday. In the photo, Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple kicks off against East Clinton Friday night. Players are wearing pink in some fashion in honor Breast Cancer Awareness. For stories and photos on these games, visit the News Journal’s website, www.wnewsj.com.

Clinton-Massie closed out its unbeaten and SBAAC American Division championship season with a 56-21 win over Wilmington Friday night at Frank Irelan Field. The Hurricane made a game of it, trailing just 28-21, before the Falcons scored the final 28 points of the game. Blanchester held off a pesky East Clinton effort for a 28-14 win in Lees Creek. In other games in the SBAAC, Goshen stunned New Richmond 24-6. Bethel-Tate won the outright National Division championship by easily defeating Fayetteville. Clermont Northeastern blanked Williamsburg 21-0. Western Brown was a 47-20 winner over Batavia. Each team in the SBAAC, except Williamsburg, will compete in the playoffs that are set to begin Friday night. In Clinton County, Clinton-Massie and Blanchester have first-round byes. Wilmington will host Marietta 7 p.m. Friday and East Clinton travels to Madison-Plains 7 p.m. Saturday. In the photo, Blanchester’s Bryce Sipple kicks off against East Clinton Friday night. Players are wearing pink in some fashion in honor Breast Cancer Awareness. For stories and photos on these games, visit the News Journal’s website, www.wnewsj.com.