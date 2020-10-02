Week 6 Final: Clinton-Massie 56, Wilmington 21

ADAMS TOWNSHIP – Clinton-Massie buried Southern Buckeye Conference American Division and county rival Wilmington under an avalanche of 28-straight second-half points to win 56-21 and secure a fourth-straight SBC title.

“We’re just happy to come out as outright champions,” CM head coach Dan McSurley said. “It’s great for our seniors.”

Carson Vanhoose and Cayden Clutter accounted for all eight Falcon scores, six by VanHoose and two by Clutter. It’s the second straight game VanHoose reached paydirt six times.

Vanhoose finished the evening with 22 carries for 223 yards. Clutter added another 50 yards on eight carries.

Falcon teammate Colton Trampler nearly reached the century mark with 94 yards on 10 carries. He escaped two Wilmington players wrapped around his ankles at the line of scrimmage for a 55-yard run to the Hurricane 10 to help set up VanHoose’s second score that put the Falcons up 14-7.

“I’m happy with the way Cayden Clutter played. Carson Vanhoose is a beast,” McSurley said.

The Falcons (6-0, 5-0), ranked third in the latest Associated Press Ohio Division IV poll, overcame two fumbles and a muffed punt in the first half to lead 21-14 at the intermission. Wilmington couldn’t cash in on the fumbles but did turn the muffed punt into a Kendal France touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Massie opened the second half marching 52 yards in 10 plays to extend its margin to two touchdowns, 28-14.

Wilmington (2-3, 1-3), as it did when it fell behind 21-7 in the first half, answered with the second Cameron McEvoy to Carter Huffman touchdown pass.

“We just needed a spark on offense,” Killen said about McEvoy who entered the game late in the first half. McEvoy finished the night completing 7-of-15 passes for 142 yards and the two scoring strikes to Huffman.

Massie answered with Cayden Clutter’s second TD of the night and then got a blocked punt, which both coaches felt was a defining moment in the game, that led to VanHoose’s fourth score and a 42-21 Massie advantage early in the fourth quarter.

“The punt block,” Killen said without hesitation. “That was a crucial point. After the punt block, things got away and deflated us.”

“The one that really turned it around was the blocked punt,” McSurley said. “I think the blocked punt took the air out of them.”

Vanhoose tacked on touchdowns 5 and 6 later in the final quarter to set the final margin.

SUMMARY

Oct 2, 2020

@Frank Irelan Field

Clinton-Massie 56 Wilmington 21

Scoring

W^7^7^7^0^^21

CM^7^14^14^21^^56

First quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 30 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 3:28

W-Kendal France 16 yard run (Parker Henry PAT) 1:00

Second quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 2 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 5:03

CM-Carson Vanhoose 34 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 2:10

W-Carter Huffman 34 yard pass from Cameron McEvoy (Parker Henry PAT)

Third quarter

CM-Cayden Clutter 5 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 7:12

W-Carter Huffman 46 yard pass from Cameron McEvoy (Parker Henry PAT)

CM-Cayden Clutter 33 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 3:42

Fourth quarter

CM-Carson Vanhoose 5 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 10:07

CM-Carson Vanhoose 38 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 7:26

CM-Carson Vanhoose 52 yard run (Trevor McGuinness PAT) 5:50

STATISTICS

CM-474 yards on 56 plays (50-437 rushing, 2-6-0, 37 yards passing). Penalty 4-45. Fumbles/Lost 3-3.

WIL-279 yards on 52 plays (25-90 rushing, 9-27-1, 189 yards passing). Penalty 7-60. Fumbles/Lost 0-0.

INDIVIDUALS

RUSHING: W-McCoy 3-39, France 9-33, Stuckey 7-21, McEvoy 3-4, Hibbard 2-(-12); CM-Vanhoose 22-223, Trampler 10-94, Cluter 8-50, Maple 7-36, Zantene 2-32, Euten 1-2

PASSING: W-Hibbard 2-12-0, 47 yards; McEvoy 7-15-1, 142 yards; CM-Zantene 2-6-0, 37 yards

RECEIVING: W-Huffman 3-89, Rigling 1-2, France 1-28, Tackett 2-23, Ta. Killen 1-14; CM-Euten 1-27, Ireland 1-10

DEFENSE: W-Brooks 2 solo; Snell 2 solo; CM-Maple 2 solo, Hale 2 solo, Zantene 2 solo, Euten 2 solo, Smith 2 solo

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

