Massie cross country at YS invitational

YELLOW SPRINGS — The Clinton-Massie boys cross country team had a successful day Saturday in the Yellow Springs Invitational at Young’s Dairy.

In the high school boys race, Jacob Ryan of Massie posted a personal best of 19:17 and finished sixth overall. Bryce Hensley was seventh in 19:49. Travis Smith ran a season best time of 26:44 and placed 17th.

The Clinton-Massie Middle School also competed.

Malea Beam was second in the girls race in 13:58 (PR) while Sydney Davis was sixth in 15:59 (PR) and Dakota Cartner was seventh in 16:17, a season best time. Georgia Black ran 16:19 (PR) and was eighth. Riley Blom was 11th in 17:29. Ellie Smith ran a personal best 17:31 and place d12th while Shelby Robinson had a PR of 17:47 and finished 16th.

On the CMMS boys side, Danny Mefford ran 14:13 (PR) and finished 10th. Trent Bennett had a 14:43 and placed 13th. Jace Fallis was 16th in a PR of 15:50. Carson McDowell was 17th in 15:55 (pr) and Mack Hensley was 21st in 16:19.