Astros, Lady ‘Cane runners at Cross the Creek

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — The East Clinton and Wilmington cross country teams competed Saturday in the Cross the Creek Invitational.

Madilyn Brausch of Wilmington was the first county runner across the line, placing ninth in 22:10.04.

Carah Antek of East Clinton was 31st in 23:41.69.

In the junior high race, top county runners were Sara Weller of Borror 26th in 15:31.77 and Emily Arnold of EC 71st in 17:31.86.

SUMMARY

Oct 3, 2020

Cross the Creek Invitational

@Washington Court House

Varsity Girls Race

1, Ellyn Coe (Cedar) 20:19.34; 9, Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 22:10.04; 12, Sophie Huffman (Wil) 22:14.43; 31, Carah Antek (EC) 23:41.69; 38, Molly Seabaugh (EC) 23:59.39; 117, Kenton Deaton (EC) 30:51.16; 129, Alice Clair (Wil) 35:47.78

Team scores

Marysville 51 Cedarville 76 Circleville 111 Zane Trace 167 McClain 175 Jackson 201 Eastern 207 Lynchburg-Clay 210 Fairfield 220 Washington 237 Whiteoak 285 Logan Elm 288

Junior High Girls Race

1, Bailey Gross (Marysville) 12:30.14; 26, Sara Weller (Wil) 15:31.77; 71, Emily Arnold (EC) 17:31.86; 75, Jasmine LaBar (Wil) 17:38.18; 80, Mia Hollingsworth (Wil) 17:44.36