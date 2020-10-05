Posted on by

Ladycats tennis season ends at sectional


News Journal

Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin on center court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center during Monday's Div. II Sectional tournament. Photo by Blanchester Athletics twitter account.

Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin on center court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center during Monday's Div. II Sectional tournament. Photo by Blanchester Athletics twitter account.


MASON — The Blanchester tennis season Monday at the Division II Sectional tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The Ladycats had one victory on the day, Annie Trovillo posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sophie Blake of Felicity.

Grace Irwin had s strong showing against Batavia’s No. 1 Elise Neal but came up short 6-4, 6-2.

Abbey Irwin and Maggie Caldwell dropped their match 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to a pair from New Richmond.

SUMMARY

Oct 5, 2020

Div. II Sectional Tennis

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle was def by Ryleigh Clemmons (Badin) 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo def Sophie Blake (Felcity) 6-0, 6-0; was def by 4 seed Sydney Evans (Wyo) 6-0, 6-0

3: Grace Irwin was def by Elise Neal (Batavia) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

1: Abbey Irwin, Maggie Caldwell were def by Wells, Holbrook (NR) 6-1, 7-6(5)

2: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller were def by Castrucci, Bello (CCD) 6-1, 6-1

Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin on center court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center during Monday’s Div. II Sectional tournament. Photo by Blanchester Athletics twitter account.
https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_TennisBlan.jpgMaggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin on center court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center during Monday’s Div. II Sectional tournament. Photo by Blanchester Athletics twitter account.

News Journal