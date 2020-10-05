Ladycats tennis season ends at sectional

MASON — The Blanchester tennis season Monday at the Division II Sectional tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.
The Ladycats had one victory on the day, Annie Trovillo posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sophie Blake of Felicity.
Grace Irwin had s strong showing against Batavia’s No. 1 Elise Neal but came up short 6-4, 6-2.
Abbey Irwin and Maggie Caldwell dropped their match 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to a pair from New Richmond.
SUMMARY
Oct 5, 2020
Div. II Sectional Tennis
@Lindner Family Tennis Center
Singles
1: Maddy Coyle was def by Ryleigh Clemmons (Badin) 6-0, 6-0
2: Annie Trovillo def Sophie Blake (Felcity) 6-0, 6-0; was def by 4 seed Sydney Evans (Wyo) 6-0, 6-0
3: Grace Irwin was def by Elise Neal (Batavia) 6-4, 6-2
Doubles
1: Abbey Irwin, Maggie Caldwell were def by Wells, Holbrook (NR) 6-1, 7-6(5)
2: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller were def by Castrucci, Bello (CCD) 6-1, 6-1