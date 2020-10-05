Ladycats tennis season ends at sectional

MASON — The Blanchester tennis season Monday at the Division II Sectional tennis tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

The Ladycats had one victory on the day, Annie Trovillo posting a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sophie Blake of Felicity.

Grace Irwin had s strong showing against Batavia’s No. 1 Elise Neal but came up short 6-4, 6-2.

Abbey Irwin and Maggie Caldwell dropped their match 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) to a pair from New Richmond.

SUMMARY

Oct 5, 2020

Div. II Sectional Tennis

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

1: Maddy Coyle was def by Ryleigh Clemmons (Badin) 6-0, 6-0

2: Annie Trovillo def Sophie Blake (Felcity) 6-0, 6-0; was def by 4 seed Sydney Evans (Wyo) 6-0, 6-0

3: Grace Irwin was def by Elise Neal (Batavia) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles

1: Abbey Irwin, Maggie Caldwell were def by Wells, Holbrook (NR) 6-1, 7-6(5)

2: Taylor Bradley, Rianna Mueller were def by Castrucci, Bello (CCD) 6-1, 6-1

Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin on center court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center during Monday’s Div. II Sectional tournament. Photo by Blanchester Athletics twitter account. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2020/10/web1_TennisBlan.jpg Maggie Caldwell and Abbey Irwin on center court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center during Monday’s Div. II Sectional tournament. Photo by Blanchester Athletics twitter account.