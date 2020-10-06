Falcons win 5-set thriller over Mustangs

LYNCHBURG — In the first of four matches this week, the Clinton-Massie volleyball team defeated Lynchburg-Clay 17-25, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 15-8 Monday in a non-league match in Highland County.

“We came out pretty flat the first set and then set three we dug ourselves a pretty big hole only to fight back and come up short. We have to be mentally prepared to play every set,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We have a huge week. We travel to New Richmond Tuesday, host Western Brown Wednesday and then go to Goshen Thursday. So we have to be ready for each match.”

The Falcons are 7-10 on the year.

Kinsey Beam had two points, 11 kills, an assist and 11 digs. Natalee Hillman finished with 20 points, three kills, two assists, eight aces. Cadin Reveal had 11 points, 27 kills, four assists, two aces, 16 digs and three blocks.

Cailyn Crain contributed nine points, four kills, three aces and eight digs. Holly Young had three points, an assist, an ace and 24 digs. Laila Davis had two points.

Breckin Harner had two kills in the match while Mackenzie Peters finished with four kills and a block. Kennedy Thompson had four kills, 34 assists, six aces and 16 digs. Olivia Ward had three digs.