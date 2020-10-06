Burns win away from district tourney

CENTERVILLE — Claire Burns won two matches Monday on the opening day of competition at the Division I Sectional tennis tournament at Centerville High School.

Burns will play in the quarterfinal round 8 a.m. Wednesday at CHS against Carmen Alliaga of Centerville. Check the Twitter feed @wnjsports for updates on Burns’ match. Burns is the No. 3 seed in the sectional. The winner of this match will qualify for next week’s district tournament.

The Burns-Alliaga winner will face Amaya Hulbert of Springboro in the semifinal round.

The top four finishers advance to district competition.

Burns defeated Emily Torrez of Lebanon 6-0, 1-0 retired in her first match on Monday then knocked off Riddhi Paruchuri of Miamisburg 6-0, 6-0.

“Claire was razor sharp in both of her matches,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.

SUMMARY

Oct 5, 2020

Division I Sectional

Tennis Tournament

@Centerville High School

Singles

1: Claire Burns def Emily Torrez (Leb) 6-0, 1-0 retired; def Riddhi Paruchuri (Mbg) 6-0, 6-0

2: Jenna Taylor was def by Emma Fugate (Frmt) 6-1, 6-1

3: Emilee Pham was def by Julia Peterson (Mon) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Emma Lewis, Chandni Sharma were def by Jacqui Cornelli, Mikhala Jones (Bvrk) 6-3, 6-2

2: Gracie Conger, Ella Zeigler were def by Isabel Greene, Savannah Gross (Frmt) 6-0, 6-0