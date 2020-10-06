WHS boys golf season ends at sectional

SPRINGFIELD — The Wilmington High School boys golf season ended Tuesday in the Division I Sectional tournament at Reid Park Golf Course.
The Hurricane finished 13th as a team with 419 total. WHS had five scores within 10 strokes of each other.
The district qualifying teams are Stebbins (337), Bellbrook (341), Tippecanoe (345) and Carroll (353).
Braydon Conley paced the Hurricane with a 101.
Shane Ochs of Carroll was the tournament medalist with a 76.
SUMMARY
Oct 6, 2020
Division I Sectional
@Reid Park Golf Course
1, Shane Ochs (Carroll) 76
50, Braydon Conley (Wil) 101
52, Dylan Cole (Wil) 102
56, Brady Leathley (Wil) 107
57, Devon Snyder (Wil) 109
63, Braden Harmeling (Wil) 111