WHS boys golf season ends at sectional

SPRINGFIELD — The Wilmington High School boys golf season ended Tuesday in the Division I Sectional tournament at Reid Park Golf Course.

The Hurricane finished 13th as a team with 419 total. WHS had five scores within 10 strokes of each other.

The district qualifying teams are Stebbins (337), Bellbrook (341), Tippecanoe (345) and Carroll (353).

Braydon Conley paced the Hurricane with a 101.

Shane Ochs of Carroll was the tournament medalist with a 76.

SUMMARY

Oct 6, 2020

Division I Sectional

@Reid Park Golf Course

1, Shane Ochs (Carroll) 76

50, Braydon Conley (Wil) 101

52, Dylan Cole (Wil) 102

56, Brady Leathley (Wil) 107

57, Devon Snyder (Wil) 109

63, Braden Harmeling (Wil) 111