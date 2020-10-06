EC volleyball stays game back in National race

FELICITY — East Clinton wasn’t at its best but it was good enough for a 25-15, 25-23, 25-12 win Tuesday over Felicity-Franklin in SBAAC National Division volleyball action.

“As a team, we did not play our best game,” EC head coach Sarah Sodini said. “McKenzie Pence and Kelsi Lilly stepped up and made some key plays. Jericka Boggs served and set well and Lauren Hadley played very smart.”

The Lady Astros are 12-2 overall, 8-1 in the division and still a game back of unbeaten Williamsburg.

Felicity goes to 4-7 overall, 3-6 in the National.

Pence had an ace and nine kills. Hadley had a kill and a dig. Lilly had six kills and a dig. Boggs finished with four aces, a kill, seven assists and three digs.

Lydia Kessler and Lanie Clark had two digs each while Alexis Rolfe totaled eight digs. Libby Evanshine had four aces, four kills, five blocks and five digs.

Kami Whiteaker had a kill and a block. Gracie Boggs contributed two kills and three blocks. Gracie Evanshine had an ace, six kills and 12 digs. Katrina Bowman recorded three aces, a kill, a dig and 19 assists.