With a goal in the final seconds of the match, the Blanchester girls soccer team battled Fayetteville-Perry to a 3-3 tie in non-league soccer action Tuesday night.

Jazz Miller scored with 22 seconds left in the match to tie the Rockets, BHS coach Kristina White said.

Rylan Coyle had two goals for the Ladycats.

Lacie Tedrick had four saves in goal while Josie Wilson made eight saves in goal for Blanchester.