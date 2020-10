MT. ORAB — For the first time this season, the Wilmington High School boys soccer team tasted defeat at the hands of an SBAAC American Division rival.

On the road at Western Brown, Wilmington came up on the short end of a 2-1 loss.

The Hurricane is 6-1 in the division and 11-2 overall.

The Broncos are 5-5-3 overall, 3-3-1 in the division.