Massie JV volleyball tops Lions in 3

NEW RICHMOND — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity volleyball team defeated New Richmond 25-12, 20-25, 25-18 Tuesday night.

Coach Emilie Fisher said every player contributed in the win. Serving aggressively and back row passing helped the Lady Falcons pick up the win, Fisher added.

Fisher said Olivia Ward, Addyson Branham and McKinley Hale served well and were able to rally off key points.

Laila Davis had several big kills during the match, the coach said.

In the midst of four matches in four days, Massie improves to 8-10 with the win.