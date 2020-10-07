Massie nets 3-0 win over New Richmond

NEW RICHMOND — With 33 kills and just six errors, the Clinton-Massie dominated at the net and defeated New Richmond 25-19, 25-12, 25-7 in volleyball action Tuesday night.

The win puts Massie at 8-10 overall and 4-3 in the SBAAC American Division.

New Richmond moves to 10-7 overall and 2-5 in the division.

Cadin Reveal led the Lady Falcons with 11 kills and two errors on 21 attacks. She also had three aces, 13 digs and four blocks.

Kinsey Beam had four kills and five digs. Cailyn Crain totaled four kills, an assist, an ace, four digs and a block. Laila Davis had two aces while Breckin Harner had a dig.

Natalee Hillman finished with six kills, four aces and 10 digs. Mackenzie Peters recorded three kills and two blocks. Kennedy Thompson had five kills, 25 assists, five aces, four digs and a block. Holly Young had two aces and 11 digs.